Denise Louise (Griffith) Butler, 57, of Luray, Va., died June 24, 2020.
Friends may view and sign the register book at Bradley Funeral Home until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, when she will be taken to Mount Carmel Regular Baptist, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday with a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
For more information, visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
