Denise “Sissy” Scudder Fulk, 59, of Fulks Run, passed away at her residence on Jan. 24, 2022. She was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 26, 1962, to the late Chester, Sr. and Janice Stroop Scudder.
She worked as a scale master at Rockingham County Landfill.
She married Bob W. Fulk, who survives. Also surviving are her two daughters, Jennifer Dove of Fulks Run and Jaclyn Fulk of Fulks Run; her grandson, Austin; and her brother, Calvin “Punk” Scudder of Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
