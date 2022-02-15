It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, Dennis Aaron Michael, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
Dennis was born Aug. 20, 1984, in Fayetteville, N.C. He was the son of Donald F. and Vivian (Monger) Michael of Madison. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd Weaver and Virginia A. Monger, Virgil L. Cook Jr. and Donald F. Michael Sr.; great-grandparents; five uncles and one aunt.
Dennis graduated from William Monroe High School in June 2002 and from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Center in June 2007.
Surviving are a sister, Arielle N. Solie (Matthew) of Madison; two nieces, Michaela Jamrozek and Amelia (Mia) Solie, both of Madison; a grandmother, Patricia A. Cook of Madison; 10 aunts; two uncles; and a multitude of cousins.
Dennis’ greatest joy was being a part of the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling community, doing stand-up comedy, riding his Harley Davidson, and being with his family and friends.
At Dennis’ request, he was cremated and an outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family encourages all that knew Dennis to plan to attend to share memories and celebrate his life. We thank you all for the prayers, thoughts, photos, and memories that you have shared with us over the past 32 days and offer blessings to the ICU staff at Martha Jefferson for their care of our son.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, The American Lung Association, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Dennis.
