Dennis Alison “Pen” Wilt, 72, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
He was born May 27, 1949, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Ray Delmar and Floretta V. Smith Wilt.
He retired from Walker Manufacturing after 43 years.
On Aug. 25, 1979 he married the former Judy Ritchie, who survives.
Also surviving, are a brother, Terry R. Wilt and wife, Karen, of Maryland; a sister, Karen W. Smith and husband, Blaine, of Harrisonburg, and a number of nieces and nephews.
His body will be cremated and there will not be any services at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses at Life Care Center in New Market.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
