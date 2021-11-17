Dennis Craig Gochenour, 68, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1953, in Luray and was a son of the late Ralph P. Gochenour and Evelyn J. Richards Gochenour.
On Feb. 5, 1973, Dennis married Delores Turner Gochenour, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Bridgette Fisher of Maurertown; three brothers, Gerald D. and Ralph P. Gochenour Jr., both of Luray, and Kenneth M. Gochenour of Rileyville; four sisters, Carolyn A. Burner and Angela C. Dallas, both of Luray, and Wilma E. Stoneberger and Marla J. Gochenour, both of Stanley; and two grandsons, Mason and Evan Fisher.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church by Pastor Randy Miller and Pastor Jeff Lucas. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley, VA 22851.
