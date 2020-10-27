Dennis D. Coakley
Dennis Dean Coakley, 80, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Mr. Coakley was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late William “Bill” and Delona Stoutamyer Coakley.
He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Surviving are a cousin, Joe Coakley and special friends, Eunice Andrews, Greg Andrews and Jerry “Zeke” Craun.
All services were held privately per his request.
Online condolences may be made to his family and friends by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home handled arrangements.
