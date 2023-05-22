Dennis DeWitt Trobaugh, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Trobaugh was born Dec. 6, 1945, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Harry Otis and Thela Ellen (Pirkey) Trobaugh.
Dennis worked for Piedmont Airways and later retired from U.S. Air.
Dennis is survived by his sister, Lois Trobaugh of Verona; companion, Nancy Adams; best friend, Danny Napier; caregiver, Sarah Stroupe and husband, Steve; special friends, Janet and Earl Downs; numerous cousins; and his beloved cat, “Buff Daddy.”
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
Friends may sign the register book on Monday, May 22, from 12 until 5 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
