Dennis Eugene Holloway, 62, a resident of Broadway, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Holloway was born June 25, 1960, in Kansas City, Mo., and was a son of the late Archie Dean and Lena Patricia May Holloway.
He was a 1978 graduate of Broadway High School and drove a truck for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his companion, Kerry Warner of Broadway; children, Logan Dunkum and wife, Kelli, of Churchville and Jolena Halterman and husband, John, of Broadway; stepchildren, Joshua Rexrode and Jackie Butler; sister, Anita Kay Thompson and husband, Darrell, of Linville; sister-in-law, Mary Holloway; grandchildren, Maggie Dunkum, Reagan Dunkum, Jaxson Halterman, Maxine Halterman and Harper Halterman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Holloway was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Dean Holloway.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chapparal Drive, Suite 106, Roanoke, VA 24108.
Online condolences may be made to www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.