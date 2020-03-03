Dennis E. Sours
Dennis Earl Sours, 62, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on Aug. 2, 1957, in Luray, and was a son of the late Earl Franklin “Tink” Sours and Iva Frances Smelser Sours.
On March 20, 1987, Dennis married Nancy Batman Sours, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Dennis Sours Jr. and wife, Chelsea, of Shenandoah and Justin Sours of Luray; two sisters, Janet Marie Conley and husband, Gary, of Elkton and Mary Frances Hilliards and companion, Junior Rudolph, of Shenandoah; two brothers, Ralph Edward Sours and wife, Pam, and Tommy Franklin Sours and wife, Missy, all of Luray; and two grandchildren, Mariah and Jenna. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chester Hilliards.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Rocky Branch Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Jodie Hendricks. Burial will be in the Batman Family Cemetery in Luray.
Family and friends may gather at 474 Batman Hill Road in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
