Dennis Eugene Smith, 61, of Timberville, Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 19, 1961, in Rockingham County to the late Dennis and Katherine Bare Smith.
Dennis worked at Pilgrims Pride.
In November 1985, he married the former Shirley Falls, who survives.
Also surviving are three stepchildren, Tammy Jones of Elkton, Tina Secrist of Mount Solon and Stacey Sheffer of Mount Solon; one brother, Robert Smith; two sisters, Kathy Moyer and Delores Smith; seven stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
One sister, Patty Smith, preceded him in death.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Linville. The body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.