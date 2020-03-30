Dennis Meredith Smith
Dennis Meredith Smith, 73, of Bergton, died March 28, 2020, at his residence after a short battle with end stages of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born March 4, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Norman Hayes and Georgie Frances Turner Smith.
Dennis was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton. He graduated from Broadway High School and Virginia Tech, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education. He taught Agriculture for 39 years at Rockbridge High School, John C. Myers Middle School, and Broadway High School. Dennis had a love for farming, especially sheep and cattle and was active in the sheep department for the Rockingham County Fair. He was a Young Farmer adviser. Dennis was a member of the Bergton Ruritan Club and was a lifelong Hokie fan and season ticket holder.
On Dec. 29, 1974, he married the former Faye Ellen Wooters.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Smith of Christiansburg and William Smith of Bergton; a brother, Roger Smith of Bergton, and a number of nieces and nephews.
His body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway High School FFA Scholarship Program, Attn: Theresa Walton, 269 Gobbler Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
