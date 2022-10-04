The Rev. Dennis Odell Humphries, 85, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Born Feb. 25, 1937, in Rockbridge County, he was the son of the late Denny Atkins Humphries and Minnie Fitzgerald Humphries.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Hilliard Humphries; brothers, James, Edward, Ray, and Lawrence Humphries; sister, Thelma Humphries Herring; and several step-siblings.
Surviving are his son, Kevin D. Humphries (Terry) of Harrisonburg, Va.; daughter, Joy H. Karriker (Todd) of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kendall E. Humphries (Casey), Eric W. Humphries (Emily), Forrest D. Karriker, Tyler A. Humphries, and Elisabeth H. Karriker; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jacob, August, and Logan Humphries; two stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Odell was a man of Godly character who served faithfully for 37 years as founding pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd and most recently as a member of Harrisonburg First Assembly. He was also a highly regarded building contractor with L.E. & D.O. Humphries, later, Humphries Custom Homes, which he co-founded and operated with his brother, Lawrence, for over three decades.
He was a delightful and humorous storyteller and an avid traveler and outdoorsman. He shared a wonderful life with his wife, whom he met in first grade. He leaves a legacy of love for his family, and his life serves as an encouragement for others of the blessings of following Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service in the chapel and burial at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Trevor Whetzel and the Rev. W. David Bain officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Assembly of God or the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Compassion Endowment Fund, Harrisonburg, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
