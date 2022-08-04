Dennis Ray Hedrick, 70, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Harrisonburg. He was born May 4, 1952, in Petersburg, W.Va., and was the oldest of three sons of the late Glenn and Mary Rexrode Hedrick.
Dennis was most known for his love of Jesus Christ and loved sharing with others that same love. Despite his physical challenges, Dennis continually had a smile on his face and an attitude of victory. He was a 1971 graduate of Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, Va. He enjoyed camping, fishing and being with his family. Dennis was a longtime member of Word Ministries Church in Harrisonburg, where he was the sound man for the church for many years. In 2003, Dennis was awarded “God’s Greatest Soundman” by Word Ministries, where he also served on the JAM Team that visited areas throughout the city.
His greatest pastime was spent cheering on his two favorite teams, the Packers and Dodgers. For the last nine months, Dennis was a resident of Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by his stepmother, Kay Hedrick; brothers, Wayne Hedrick and wife, Nancy, and Matthew Hedrick and wife, Kristine; niece and nephews, Morgan Eye, Nathan Hedrick, Drew Hedrick and Alec Hedrick. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Missy.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Mt. Horeb UMC Cemetery, 422 Hinton Road, Hinton, VA 22831 with the Rev. Art Dean officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
