It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Dennis Wayne Sellers, 75 of Broadway, VA passed away November 21, 2022 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Dennis was born August 24, 1947 in Harrisonburg to the late Jacob S. and Nan Holes Sellers. Dennis had a deep love and respect for his parents, even when speaking of them and reflecting on his childhood memories with them.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam, receiving a purple heart and other service metals. He served one tour in Germany.
He was a supervisor for Packaging Services, Inc. for 30 years. He loved his job, and those he worked with. He had a great sense of humor and loved talking to anyone. He never met a stranger. He had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. He was a loving and wonderful father.
On December 21, 1968 he married the former Peggy Arehart Sellers, who survives.
Also surviving is one son, David Wayne Sellers of Broadway; one brother, John H. Sellers and wife Faye of Bridgewater; one sister, Leanna K. Lawrence and husband Berwyn of Wilmington, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815; or Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
