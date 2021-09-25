Dennis Wayne Arey, 73, a resident of Dayton, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A son of the late Clifford and Leona Kesler Arey, he was born on Sept. 30, 1947, in Rockingham County, where he lived his entire life.
Dennis owned J & D Motors, was formerly employed at Kawneer, White Wave and retired from Cargills.
He was a member of Rion-Bowman VFW #632, Eagles Aerie #4150 and Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed karaoke and collecting toy cars.
Surviving are two sons, Norman W. Arey and wife, Barbara, of Broadway, and Jerry Wayne Arey of Dayton; a number of grandchildren, including Dylan Wayne Hoover and Jesse Wayne Arey; a brother, Robert Arey, of Dayton, and a sister, Diane Thompson of Dayton. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Infiniti Grace Arey.
His body will be cremated at Lindsey Cremation Chapel in Harrisonburg. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Alchohics Anomyous, c/o The Club, 120 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
