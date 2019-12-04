Derwood ‘Derby’ Clinton Secrist Jr.
Derwood “Derby” Clinton Secrist Jr., 66, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, and was a son of Lottie Lucas Secrist of Shenandoah and the late Derwood Clinton Secrist Sr.
Derwood graduated from Page County High School in 1971 and was employed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad for over 39 years. He was a lifetime member of the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed all sports. He loved watching his son play sports in high school and coaching for the Shenandoah Rec League. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
On Aug. 27, 1988, he married Clara (Wyant) Secrist, who survives.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by a son, Clinton “C.J.” Secrist of Shenandoah; daughter, Nichole Park and husband, Isaac, of Shenandoah; two stepchildren, whom he claimed as his own, Amanda Hensley and husband, Jarrad, and Steven Eppard and companion, Courtney, all of Shenandoah; one brother, Kenny Secrist of Stanley; and one stepgrandchild, Aaron Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct a funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family would like to request any photographs that you may have of “Derby” be brought to the funeral home to share with the family.
