Derwood Leon Runion, 83, of Timberville, died March 29, 2023, at the Shenandoah Place in New Market. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Rockingham Couny to the late Kenneth and Louise Custer Runion.
Derwood graduated from Broadway High School in 1958. He was the former president of Agri of Virginia in Broadway. Derwood was a member of St. Luke’s UCC (County Line) where he served on the Consistory, Building Committee, and many other positions over his years at County Line. He was also a member of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors from 1982-85, the Fraternal Order of the New Market Eagles No. 4264, Loyal Order of the Woodstock Moose 575, member and director of the Virginia Poultry Federation, and founding director of the Rockingham Heritage Bank.
He loved classic cars (especially 57 Chevys) and being outdoors in the woods, just watching nature. He spent many hours and days at the Runion Cabin (Turkey Creek) in Fulks Run enjoying God’s beauty.
He and his wife, Nancy, both received their Private Pilots Licenses and loved the skies above.
Derwood was blessed to have enjoyed 20 years of good times at the Runion Vacation home in Gatlinburg, Tenn., until the wildfires of 2016 destroyed their home. Many memories with family and friends lived forever in his heart. After the fire destroyed the home and oncoming health issues, he lost his desire to return to the Tennessee mountains.
He started his poultry career in his late teens, his first job being with Riverdale Hatchery in Broadway, continuing with Beacon Feeds, Anderson Box Co., and later starting Agri of VA from the Runion home in 1972.
On Jan. 18, 1964, he married the former Nancy Ryan, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael A. Runion of Broadway; daughter, Julie L. Ritchie of Edinburg; son-in-law, Kevin Ritchie, of New Market; grandsons, who were his pride and joy, Brandon Runion, Tanner Runion, Logan Ritchie and Austin Ritchie; brother-in-law, Carroll Ryan and wife, Cheryl; and nephews, Eric Ryan and wife, Emily, and Patrick Ryan and wife, Rebecca.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Fayetta Gale Runion; and in-laws, Rodney and Virginia Ryan.
Neil Summers and the Rev. Yun Goo Kang will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s UCC (County Line). Burial will be private.
Friends may sign the guest book and pay respects Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the casket will be closed.
In remembrance of Derwood, the family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of one’s choice.
Special thanks to Shenandoah Place employees and management for their care and support over the past five years; and to Gentiva Hospice for your guidance over the last several months. Each of you will be remembered with friendship and love.
To family, friends, employees and church family, you have a special star in the heavens with your name. Just look up and you will see your special star.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
