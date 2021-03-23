Destiny S. McDonald
Destiny Starr Shifflett McDonald, 25, a lifelong resident of Elkton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born Jan. 22, 1996, and was a daughter of Bradford Shifflett and stepmother, Michelle, of Dayton and her mother, Amanda Shifflett of Elkton.
Destiny was a homemaker and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
She was adored by her husband, Cory McDonald of Elkton, who survives, and her sons, Gunner and Mason McDonald, both at home. She is also survived by brothers, Dakota Hensley of Elkton and Brandon and Josiah Shifflett, both of Dayton; sisters, Aleasha Shifflett of Elkton and Brooke Propst of Staunton; a grandmother, Shelby McCarthy of Harrisonburg; aunt, Christina Moyers of Elkton; an uncle, Bradley Moyers of Elkton; and mother-in-law, Dawn Williams, who lovingly adored her also; and numerous aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Kathy Shifflett, and a cousin, Dondrick Shifflett.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037 or online www.giving.virginia.edu.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
