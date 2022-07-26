Dewain Edward Carpenter Sr., 81, of Linville, Va., passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg.
He was born March 31, 1941, and was a son of the late Harvey and Jessie Hughes.
Dewain had worked at All State Extermination and retired in 2005. From 2006, he worked at the Shoppes at Mauzy, for Sylvia and John Crumpacker. He attended Ray of Hope Church in Harrisonburg and Good News Pentecostal Church in Staunton. Dewain never met a stranger and had the heart of a servant.
Dewain was united in marriage on April 24, 2006, to Elnora Carpenter, who survives.
Dewain is also survived by three children, Patty Dolog of Kentucky, Nancy Carpenter of Fairmont, W.Va., and Brian Carpenter, of Louisiana; stepdaughter, Lisa Grimm and husband, Tony, of Linville, Va.; a brother, Everett Carpenter and wife, Betty, of Fairmont, W.Va.; two sisters, Hilda Koberstein and Shirley Snider, both of Fairmont, W.Va.; and a special friend, Liz Collings of Staunton, Va. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his beloved pets, Zoey and Chloebelle, which he loved very much, also survive.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Harvey Carpenter and Dewain Carpenter Jr. and daughter, Dora Beavans.
A service celebrating the life of Dewain will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Jimmy Kite, Chaplain David Kite and the Rev. Wanda Myers officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
