Deward (Dewey) Laverne Brenneman, 92, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, formerly of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. A son of the late Simon and Cora Brenneman, he was born on Dec. 21, 1928, in Sharon Center, Iowa.
Dewey graduated from Hesston High School and Hesston Junior College, both in Hesston, Kan. He gave two years of voluntary service with Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pa., where he met and later married Phoebe Branner of Broadway on Aug. 22, 1953. They lived briefly in Kalona, Iowa before moving to Broadway, Va., where they spent the rest of their lives prior to going to VMRC. He was the office manager at Trumbo Electric in Broadway. He also managed Trumbo Appliance where he made friends with many of his customers over the years.
A member of Zion Mennonite Church, he served as Treasurer for many years. He was also very active in other service to the church and community. This included helping to start Gift and Thrift and Booksavers in Harrisonburg. He freely assisted others in the area of financial management. In his later years he spent many hours as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
He is survived by Phoebe, his wife of nearly 68 years and two sons, Tony and his wife, Becky, of Broadway, Va., and Tim and his wife, Joy, of Tifton, Ga. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ardis Zerger of Dearborn, Mich., and Marilyn Yutzy of Kalona, Iowa; an infant brother, Oren, and a grandson, Will Brenneman of Tifton, Ga. The family also includes eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In 1979, Zion Mennonite church sponsored a Vietnamese refugee family consisting of five siblings and a cousin. Dewey and Phoebe were heavily involved with this to the extent that they are still referred to as “Mom” and ”Dad” by the Troung family.
The family will have a private graveside service at Zion Mennonite Church on Sept. 25. There will also be a memorial service open to the public at Zion on the 25th at 2:30 p.m. Current COVID-related safety procedures will be followed. There will also be a live link of the memorial service at zmcva.org.
