The celebration of life service for Deward Brenneman will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church near Broadway. Guests may greet the family after the service in the church fellowship hall. All in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing where possible. For those who are not able to attend, there will also be a live link of the memorial service at zmcva.org.
