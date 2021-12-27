Dewayne Page Mundy
Dewayne Page Mundy, 86, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
He was born April 16,1935, and was a son of the late Dee Clement Mundy and Leona Miller Mundy.
Dewayne was preceded in death by one sister, Penelope Salay and his son-in-law, Peter Robison.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen Elaine Mundy Robison; three grandchildren, Kalaena Robison, Micah Robison (Krystal), Jordan Robison (Lindsey); and three sisters, Alyce Mundy, Nancy Zacharczyk (Tom), and Clara Layman (Monte).
Dewayne was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 3,1959, and upon becoming a private pilot spent much time flying to different locations to approve sites for building Kingdom Halls as places of worship.
In 1962, he became President and General Manager of C.S.Mundy Quarries until 1977,when he formed his own road construction and paving business.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Sunnyside for their loving care.
Due to Covid, there will be a memorial service via zoom, to be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made at www.JW.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
