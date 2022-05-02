Dewey “Cliff” Clifton Meadows, 69, of Broadway, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at home. Mr. Meadows was born in Page County, Va., to the late Dewey and Esther Lam Meadows. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold Lam and Garrie Meadows.
Cliff established a career in trucking where he worked for over 40 years. He enjoyed being outdoors such as hunting, fishing, BBQing, cooking, and grilling meals. He was known as the “fun uncle” and had a pleasurable, loving personality that will always be remembered.
Cliff is survived by his brothers, Edwin Meadows and wife, Sharon, and Calvin Meadows and wife, Lynn; sister, Betty Mcrobie and husband, Rex; nieces, Tonya Frazier and husband, Scott, Sarah Meadows and husband, Jose, Brandi Huttner and Sabrina Adams and husband, Micheal; great-nieces and nephews, Luis, Ava, Madeline, Gabriel, Honesty, Corinthia, Elijah, Guerin and Serenity; and special friends, Jay Viands and Randy Dean.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tony Dovel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, 525 S. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.