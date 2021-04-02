Dewey L. Brown Jr., 73, of New Market, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in his home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Dewey was born April 12, 1947, in Front Royal, Va., son of the late Dewey Leroy Brown Sr. and Hazel V. “Polly” Figgins Brown.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during Vietnam and retired after many dedicated years from Merck and Company Pharmaceutical. Dewey was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion, Eagles Erie 4264, the B.P.O.E. 2382 and the AmVets Post 7 in Harrisonburg.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Anita K. Brown; daughter, Cayce Brown of New Market; son, Alex Brown of California; brother, Glen A. Brown of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Brown Allison of Front Royal and Dixie Brown of Pennsylvania; and one grandson.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Alice Rachael Brown.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Market Fire and Rescue, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
