Dewey Macauther See
Dewey Macauther See, 77, of Broadway, Va., passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence. Dewey was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Harry David and Bessie Wilkins See.
Dewey was a welder at Walker Manufacturing before retiring. He attended First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg.
On May 5, 1962, he married the former Hazel Dove, who preceded him in death April 17, 2012.
Surviving are one daughter, Debbie Shipe and husband, Randy, of Broadway; two grandsons, Jesse Daniels and wife, Christy, of Elkton and Lance Shipe and wife, Hannah, of Roanoke; one great-grandson, Gabe Bulkowski of Elkton; and one sister, Shelby Bly and husband, Keith, of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dewey See Jr.; six brothers, Grant See, Wayne See, Oley See, Edward See, Dow See and Blaine See and three sisters, Velma Wilt Burgess, Mamie Flores and Gayzetta See.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. Burial will follow at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton. For those attending the funeral, the service will also be broadcasted on the radio in the church parking lot.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences can be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
