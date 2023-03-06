Dewey Wayne Atkins, 71, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Atkins was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Simmie and Kathleen Mary Hansborough Atkins.
Dewey was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being outside and doing yardwork. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and loved his dog, Molly, more than anything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise A. Atkins; daughters, Pamela Atkins and boyfriend, Jerry Conley, and Angie Norman and husband, David; stepsons, Garland N. “Peewee” Beasley Jr., Shannon M. Beasley and wife, Donna, and Scott A. Hensley and wife, Kara; brothers, Roger Atkins, Jessie Atkins and wife, Dorothy, and Ricky Atkins and companion, Judy; sisters, Juanita Lambert and husband, Calvin, Betty Washborne and Judy Atkins; grandkids, Stacey “Punky” Simmons, Lacrissa Caldwell and husband, Josh, Corey Norman, Nathan A. Beasley, Alanna Hensley, Patty Cash, Justin Beasley, Traven Evans, Haylee Cash, and Makenzie Beasley; as well as numerous great-grandkids; nieces and nephews; and loyal canine companions, Bissy and Molly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Atkins; sisters, Ellen Atkins and Geraldine Borr; and grandchildren, Kristen Edwards and Lee Edwards.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
