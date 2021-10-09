Dexter Lewis Benson, Jr., 75, of Churchville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 16, 1946, a son of the late Jacqueline (Staley) and Dexter Benson, Sr.
Dexter served his country for 12 years in the United States Marine Corp. He deployed twice to Vietnam. Among his medals are, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Purple Heart he received in Vietnam. He then served as a Staff Sergeant, before leaving to work in the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired from. He enjoyed hunting, his horses and extensive travel with his wife.
On Oct. 16, 1983, he was united in marriage to Glenda (Snodgrass) Benson, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his brother, Greg Benson, of Culpeper.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Beam's Chapel Cemetery in Luray, with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
