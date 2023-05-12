Diana Clevenger Long
Diana Clevenger Long, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Long was born July 28, 1941, in Mt. Holly, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Charles Leon and Thelma Hinchman Clevenger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Clevenger, and a grandson, Nick Long.
On Sept. 24, 1960, she married Carl Edward Long Sr., who also preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2001.
Diana moved to the Valley 61 years ago from Mt. Holly. She worked in food service at JMU, retiring 10 years ago. She was an avid JMU Football fan and would often bake cakes for the team. She was known as the “Omelet Lady”, enjoyed bowling in a local league, and was a great seamstress.
She is survived by her son, Carl Long Jr. and wife, Denise; a daughter, Carol Cottrell and husband, Stephen; a sister, Shirly Ann Bootsma; grandchildren, Scott Long and fiancée, Rebecca Shaprio, Chris Cottrell, Kimberly Cottrell and Alex Cottrell; great-grandchildren, James and Justin Cottrell and Alicia Ashley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon George Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.