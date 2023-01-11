Diana Faye (Sipe) Crump, 74, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her daughter Jackie’s home.
She was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Rudolph “Rudy” F. and Lillian “June” Peale Sipe.
Diana worked for her parents at the family business, The Little Grill in Harrisonburg. In the early 1980s, she moved to New Market, where she owned and operated Hidden Acres Dairy farm for 20 years. Before joining the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, she worked with her mom, “June” at the L&S Diner. Diana retired from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office with 17 years of service. She was a member of the FOP Manuel Trenary Lodge No. 13.
She loved gardening, reading books and keeping up with friends and family on Facebook.
She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Crump Hardesty and husband, Mike, of Linville; grandchildren, Justin Shirkey, who resided with his grandma and their pets, a dog, Jaxx and a cat, Loki, Tyler Hardesty and Rebecca Hardesty of Linville; a daughter, Becky Crump Bay and husband, Patrick, of Golden, Colo.; a son, Michael Hughes and partner, Michael Quayle; stepchildren, Tammy Wert of Las Vegas; Jim Crump and companion, Deb Beal of New Market; Beth Crump of Golden, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Linda Sipe of Anderson, S.C. and her children, Andrea McDaniel and husband, Ken, their son, Zaine, Jennifer Chapman and husband, Jason, their children, Ellie, Nala and Avery and Lindsay Sipe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry A. Sipe.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home with Dewey Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In honor of her love for animals, contributions may be made to Danita Alt, for her animal rescue efforts, 57 South Main St., Suite 405, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
