Diana Guyer Umbel, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mrs. Umbel was born on Dec. 3, 1946, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Fred Guyer and Nancy Kincheloe Guyer Nichols.
After obtaining her Master’s degree in Education at Madison College (now JMU), she worked as an elementary school librarian—first at Plains Elementary then at Lacey Springs—until her retirement.
In her retirement, Diana was proud to work for Camp Still Meadows, a center for therapeutic activities for children and adults with developmental disabilities. She also devoted many of her hours to Fairview Church of the Brethren where she was a long-time member.
Above all, Diana was a devoted mother to her sons, Adam, Lyn, and Scott. And despite enduring the loss of child (Lyn) and the love of her life (Wayne), Diana was amazingly resilient. Her eyes sparkled with merriment and a zest for life. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, Allison, Lucas, and Madison. Anyone who knew Diana couldn’t miss her enthusiasm for cars (especially Volkswagen Beetles), Christmas, the color red, reading, the funky beat of Michael Jackson, and shenanigans with her best girlfriends.
To put her life and the impact she had on all who knew her into paragraphs here now is difficult. Diana was truly a good person who did all she could with her time here on Earth to help...to love...to enrich...to encourage...and to support others. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children, Adam Lee Smith and partner, Kristie Hevener Cross; stepson, Scott Allen Umbel and stepdaughter, Jennifer Umbel; three grandchildren, Allison Lyn Smith and fiancé, Patrick Gillen, Lucas Addison Smith and Madison Rose Umbel; and one great-grandchild, Freya English Gillen.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Umbel was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Adkins Smith Jr., who died on Jan. 15, 2015; her second husband, Wayne Wendell Umbel, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2004; and her son, Lyn Adkins Smith, who passed away on Nov. 23, 1994.
Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a memorial service Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. At her request, the body was cremated.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of her sweet friends and family members who took care of her house and cats, sent cards, and tended to so many other details when she was not feeling well.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Still Meadows, 11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834 or to the Virginia Wildlife Center, PO Box 98, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
