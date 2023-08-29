Diana H. Brown
Diana Hurt Brown, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at VMRC Harman House.
She was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Richmond, Va., and was a daughter of the late Thomas Craig and Sadie Bannan Hurt.
Diana graduated from West Point High School and Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, Md. She lived the majority of her life in Charlottesville and moved to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in 2012. She was a medical assistant to Dr. May in Charlottesville for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of American Association of Medical Assistants and formerly served as secretary. Diana was of the Catholic faith; she enjoyed reading, music and also spending time with her children and her cats.
On June 25, 1960, she married Harry E. Brown, who survives; they were married for 63 years. Also surviving are her daughters, Monica Rader of North Chesterfield, Melinda Sites and husband, Brent, of Troy, and Melissa Brown of Chester; and a sister, Meredith Crowe of West Point, Va., and her children, Mary Margaret Bourne and Joseph H. Crowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund or a charity of one’s choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
