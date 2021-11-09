Diana Kay Nesselrodt Smith, 56, a resident of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center. Mrs. Smith was born May 13, 1965, in Rockingham to Regina Kay Deavers Nesselrodt and the late David Eugene Nesselrodt.
She worked for many years at U.S. Cold Storage of Harrisonburg. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Albert “Bill” Smith of Mount Solon; siblings, Kevin Nesselrodt of Singers Glen and Rebecca Nesselrodt of Luray; a number of nieces and nephews and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Those wishing to may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home. The family will not be present, but friends may also call at her father's family farm in Linville.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU at Augusta Medical Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health, c/o ICU, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
