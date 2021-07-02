Diana Marie (Blackwell) Koepp, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Tulare, California, on April 4, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Esther (Todd) and Floyd Blackwill.
Diana retired from Bridgewater Home. She was a past member of the Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
She is survived by her three sons, Tom Teague, Bryan Keith Teague, and Daniel Wayne Teague; five grandchildren, Robert Teague, Tonya Teague, Kayla Teague, Starla Teague, and Isla Teague, and several close friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
