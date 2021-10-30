Diana Mason Huffman
Diana Mason Huffman, 73, of Elkton went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home.
Born in Winchester, Virginia, on Oct. 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Liona Junior and Evelyn Louise Jennings Mason.
Mrs. Huffman was a member of Mount Olivet Christian Church and was retired from Kroger. After her retirement she became a distributor for Hallmark Cards.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Richard Wayne Huffman of Elkton; one daughter Rhoda Arbaugh and her husband, Clifton, of Grottoes; four grandchildren, Madison Arbaugh, Kristian Puffenbarger, Stephanie Arbaugh and Carrie Arbaugh, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mount Olivet Christian Church in Elkton, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
