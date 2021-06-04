Diane Chapman Williams, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born Oct. 9, 1950, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late David R. Chapman Jr. and Helen Josephine Whitmore Diehl.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard; their daughter, Jennifer Young (John) of Staunton; their son, Christopher Williams (Lara) of Liberty Township, Ohio; eight grandchildren; a sister, Denise Sager (Kenny) of Timberville; a niece, Karen Ennis (Tripp) of Timberville; and a great aunt, Frances Plecker, of Harrisonburg, as well as many cousins and friends.
She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1969 where she played basketball and was active in 4H. She also attended James Madison University. She worked at the Belle Meade restaurant, which later became Pano's, where she and her family frequently dined, socialized and created wonderful memories. She also worked in an eye doctor's office for several years under Dr. Preston. She was fulfilled as a wife and stay-at-home mom. It was what she said she always wanted to do and her loving husband made it possible. She loved and defended her family fiercely and was such an amazing, wise and loving mother and grandmother.
Diane was a supremely confident, intelligent, strong-willed and passionate woman who was not afraid to speak her mind. She was a fabulous entertainer and made the best pasta salad among many other recipes. She was an active member of Keezletown, Mt. Horeb in Hinton and Weyers Cave United Methodist Churches. She sang in the choir at both Keezletown and Mt. Horeb and was a soprano soloist.
Visitation is at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Saturday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be Sunday, June 6, at the Keezletown United Methodist Church with The Rev. T. Joel Robinette at 2 p.m., with burial following at Keezletown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Harrisonburg Fire Department, 101 N. Main St., Harrisonburg VA 22801.
The family is grateful to the first responders and HPD for their amazing help and support.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
