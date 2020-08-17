Diane Marie Good Weaver, 53, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Weaver was born Dec. 29, 1966, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of Richard and Wanda (Weaver) Good of Harrisonburg, Va.
Diane was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. She was the Chief Marketing Officer at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center, where she worked since graduating from Eastern Mennonite University. She had both bachelor and MBA degrees from EMU.
Diane was a beloved member of the VMRC community. She formed many close relationships with residents and coworkers during her many years working there. She always had a smile and an encouraging word for those she met. She enjoyed competing in golf tournaments and spending time at the beach. She was past-president of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club. Most of all, she loved spending time with friends and family.
On Aug. 26, 1989, she married Jonathan Weaver, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Stuart Anthony Weaver of Harrisonburg; and her sisters, Barb (Rodney) Gunden of Harrisonburg, Janice (John) Gandy of Harrisonburg, and Phyllis (Dale) Yoder of Bay Port, Mich.
Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Good.
Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Compassion Fund, 1401 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
