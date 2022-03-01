Diane Marie Markiewicz, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away at The Retreat at Fishersville Feb. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 27, 1951, in Camden, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Felix S. and Cecilia A. (Duffield) Markiewicz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth, and niece, Victoria.
Surviving are her sisters, Judith and husband, Kenneth Wingate of Portsmouth and Lorraine Markiewicz of Grottoes; nieces, Jennifer Uhazie and husband, Michael and Katelyn Markiewicz and great-nieces, Zoey and Skyler Uhazie.
Diane graduated from Harrisonburg High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Madison College and a master’s degree in Library Science from James Madison University.
She served as an elementary school librarian for over 40 years in Spotsylvania, Frederick, and Madison counties in Virginia. She loved teaching her youngsters a diversity of topics before that became popular. When questioned by her supervisor why she purchased so many “socially redeeming” books, she replied, “What else is there?”
She cared for two families: her immediate family and her extended family at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg where she headed the Decorating Committee, sponsored many Haitian children in their educational endeavors, and assisted anyone who needed her help. She loved traveling and impacted all with her smile, kindness, and integrity.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Main Street, Harrisonburg, Va. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Those who wish to remember Diane may contribute to the Haitian Ministry at Blessed Sacrament or to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
