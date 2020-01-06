Diane Michael Hiner, 62, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 22, 1957, and was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary Jane (Anderson) Michael.
Diane was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School, class of 1975. She had worked at the Bridgewater Home Dietary Department, VMRC and Costco. Diane was a member of Mount Olive Presbyterian Church. She loved knitting, zentangle, yoqua, and vacationing at Emerald Isle. She enjoyed volunteer work at the Hahn Cancer Center and Ladies Auxiliary and her animal therapy trips with her dog, Toto.
She was united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1974, to Joseph Raymond Hiner II, who survives.
Diane is also survived by two sons, Benjamin Hiner and wife, Jenifer, of Clover Hill and Adam Hiner and wife, Kelly, of Rawley Springs; and a sister, Donna Michael Spiers and husband, Tim, of Briery Branch. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Madeline, Kenzy, Isaac and Katie, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mount Olive Presbyterian Church in Hinton with Stacy Meyerhoeffer officiating. The family will receive friends and have a time of fellowship following the memorial service.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
