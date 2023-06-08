Diane Miller Woods
Diane Miller Woods, 56, of Hinton, Va., passed away June 5, 2023, at UVA Hospital. She was born July 23, 1966, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Peggy Lee Huffman and the late Richard Lee Miller Sr.
Diane loved her family more than anything and would go above and beyond for anyone. She was a wonderful, supportive, and loving wife to Darryl Eugene Woods, whom she spent the last 40 years with. She always put her family first and was a loving Mee-Maw to her four grandkids spending every weekend she could with them. She loved her dog, Bandit. She will be greatly missed by her family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 33 years, Darryl Woods; sons, Brandon Woods and wife, Paula, and Justin Woods and companion, Amanda Hoover; grandchildren, Braylon Woods, Paisley Woods, Emily Woods, and Brooklyn Woods; brothers, Larry Miller and wife, Sharon, Terry Miller, and Richard Miller; sister, Cathy Grogg and husband, Kevin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Miller and Chris Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
