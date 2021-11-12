Dianna Lynn Boyers, 61, of Rockingham, passed away at her residence Nov. 10, 2021. She was born June 2, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Homer and Jean McDorman Howdyshell.
She worked most recently as the lead cashier at 7-Eleven in Broadway and previously as a crossing guard for HPD and shoe manager at K-Mart. She was an avid decorator, loved camping, the beach, and her family dearly, and was a diehard Cowboys fan.
On March 21, 1981, she married Archie J. Boyers, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jason Boyers of Rockingham; one daughter, Nikki Boyers of Rockingham; one adopted grandson, Hunter Trzicak; one adopted daughter, Cynthia Morris of Elkton; one adopted son, Justin Michael of Edinburg; a special aunt, Noonie McDorman of Rawley Springs; her best friend, Annetta Lantz of Bergton; her beloved dog, Riley; and her grand-pups, Rascal and Regal.
A son, Benford Lee Boyers, and a daughter, Sabrina Kay Boyers, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Harrisonburg.
Masks are encouraged at both the visitation and funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
