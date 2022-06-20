Dianne Marie Reynolds, a resident of Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., age 84, left her earthly home on May 5, 2022. She was born in Cape Town, South Africa on July 30, 1937.
She attended University in South Africa, graduated with a degree in nursing, and lovingly cared for many patients throughout her career. Her service to others began as a midwife in East London, South Africa, and continued as a nurse in London, United Kingdom, and in her beloved South Africa. She moved to the United States in 1970 and worked at Fairfax Hospital as the head nurse in the Obstetrics and Gynecology ward and later as a psychiatric nurse.
Dianne enjoyed a full and satisfying life with her cherished soul mate, Betty Ann Phillips, traveling the world and sharing their deep love of all of God's creations--people of many cultures, colors and views; animals of all shapes and sizes; and the spectacular natural beauty found on land and at sea.
On July 17, 1986, she became a United States citizen, and also maintained her South African citizenship. The dual status made it possible for her to vote in the 1994 South Africa presidential race. She proudly cast her vote for Nelson Mandela, who was inaugurated as South Africa’s first black president on May 10, 1994.
Dianne joins her dearest parents, Charles and Mildred Reynolds; brother, Graeme; and Betty Ann Phillips, who predeceased her. May the Lord be with you and bring you peace forever, my treasure.
She leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Of special note are her devoted cousins, Claire Brodie, Irene Beckett, and Vivian Wood (Michael) and their families in South Africa; her loving niece, Bonnie King (David Ortiz), a constant presence in Dianne’s life, and her dear friends, Alta Mercer, Alice Mason, and Deb Erickson.
We thank the staffs of the Sunnyside Retirement Community and the Legacy Hospice, Staunton, Va., for the exceptional care, compassion, devotion and love given to Dianne.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, Va.
Memorial contributions can be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
