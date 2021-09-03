Diannia Faye Thompson, 69, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sept. 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 23, 1952, in Harrisonburg to the late James Jr. and JanaLee Louise Sheets Thompson.
She worked at First Step for over 20 years.
Surviving are two brothers, Jim and Rick Thompson, both of Broadway; three sisters, Debbie McDaniel of Elkton and Ellen Grim and Julie Fansler, both of Broadway; and eight nieces and nephews.
Pastor Tony Hiles will conduct a memorial service 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The body was cremated. Masks are encouraged if you are unvaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance, 1118 West Main St., Richmond, VA 23220.
