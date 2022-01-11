Dickie Dare Smith
Dickie Dare Smith, 88, of McGaheysville, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Smith was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late J.W. “Bill” Smith and Nellie Harlow Smith.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of McGaheysville High School. He loved all sports, especially baseball and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the Duckpin Bowling League. He enjoyed old Western movies and watching Randolph Scott and Jimmy Stewart. Mr. Smith retired from the Post Office after 32 years of service.
On Feb. 10, 1951, he married Peggy Dovel Smith, who died Jan. 17, 1962. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Maxene Ferrell Smith, on Feb. 19, 2016, and by his brother, Billy B. Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Steven L. Smith; brother, John W. Smith of Charlottesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue, 20 East Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.