Dixie Darlene Mowbray
Dixie Darlene Mowbray, 80, of Elkton, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and special friends. She was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Luther and Gloria Jean Dovel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Roger Lam; son, Randolph A. “Randy” Mowbray; daughter, Tammy Ray Mowbray Lam; brothers, Bobby Lee and Tony Franklin Dovel; sister, Carolyn Sue Ferrell; and sister-in-law, Virginia “Jenny” Elizabeth Dovel.
Dixie loved traveling and hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains. She loved bus trips to Florida and Niagara Falls. She enjoyed trying new restaurants wherever she went.
She is survived by brother, Allen Wayne Dovel; son-in-law, Brant Lam; grandchildren, Ashley Houff and husband, Jeremy, Cassie Mowbray; great-grandchildren, Sadie Houff and Tanner Houff; nieces, Tabitha Dovel, Tanya Monger, Kim Thompson and husband, Guy; nephews, Mike Ferrell, Kevin Shifflett and wife, Gretta; special friend, Marsha “Sissy” Kisling; and sisters-in-law, Jackie Dovel McAlister and Rebecca “Becky” Wood and husband, Ken
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Shenandoah Assembly of God in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Assembly of God, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.