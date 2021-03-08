Dolan Brown Dove Jr., 76, of Timberville, died March 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born April 27, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Dolan Brown and Minnie Kohne Dove Sr.
Dolan worked for Pilgrims Pride and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
On March 16, 2019, he married the former Shirley Runion, who survives.
Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Tammy L. Whetzel of Broadway and Crystal D. Sechrest of New Market; two brothers, Ronald Lee Dove and wife, Donna, of Broadway and Mickey Roy Dove of Timberville; four stepgrandchildren, Aaron M. Coleman of Timberville, Hunter L. Coleman of Broadway, Brianna C. Sechrest of New Market and Bryson D. Sechrest of New Market; a nephew, Christopher M. Dove and wife, Michelle, of New Market; and a great-nephew, Brayden D. Dove of New Market.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville, where seating will be limited due to social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may view and sign a guest book Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
