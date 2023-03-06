Dolly Armentrout Huffman passed away on March 3, 2023, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, Va. She was 89.
Dolly was born on July 3, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Herman G. Armentrout and Lorraine Steele Armentrout. Dolly and her brother, Sonny, were raised on their parents' dairy farm in Lacey Spring. The farm work was both challenging and constant and Dolly quickly developed a fine work ethic which served her well throughout life. She was a 1950 graduate of Broadway High School where she made many life-long friends and met her future husband, John.
Following her graduation, Dolly attended the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing from which she graduated in 1953. She worked as a Registered Nurse at RMH thereafter until her retirement. Dolly was a skilled and dedicated operating room nurse for much of her career. Dolly loved the challenge of this difficult work and was highly regarded by the staff, physicians and fellow nurses at RMH. Later in her career, she worked in RMH's education services helping to train the next generation of nurses. Dolly was also an active member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses and participated and presented at a number of its national conferences.
In 1953, she married the late John Edward Huffman, her high school sweetheart. They enjoyed a storybook marriage of over 50 years. Upon John's return from the Korean War, three children were born to their marriage, Sharon Lynn, John David and Susan Marie. Dolly and John, together with many of their friends, traveled extensively after their children were raised. In addition to exploring the United States, they visited most of the European countries and Canadian provinces, as well as many parts of the South Pacific, South America, Australia, China and the Middle East.
Dolly was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Broadway where she sang in the choir and served as treasurer. She knew and loved virtually every hymn in The United Methodist Hymnal. She was very active in United Methodist Women where she served as district secretary and district president. She later served as state president. She also was a delegate for many years to the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Dolly will be remembered by family and friends alike for her grace and graciousness. She was highly social and a charming hostess who loved planning family holidays and church social events. Her children and grandchildren delighted in gathering in her home for the holidays, events that were always warm and full of happiness. For many years she opened up her home on Christmas Eve to welcome members of her congregation after Christmas Eve services.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Sharon Huffman Bornarth and Susan Huffman Fitch; sons-in law, Bruce Bornarth and Daniel Fitch; grandchildren, Allison Marie Bredbenner, Amanda Bornarth Mangum (Taylor), Michael Ryan Bornarth (Gina), Zachary Wlliam Fitch (Elizabeth), Nicholas Andrew Fitch (Leah), and Jacqueline Marie Fitch; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Quesenberry (Joe); as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Dolly's parents, Herman and Lorraine Armentrout; husband, John Huffman; brother, Sonny Armentrout; sister-in-law, Creela Armentrout; and son, John David Huffman, predeceased her.
Burial will be private. There will not be any viewing at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. March 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Broadway, 13902 Timber Way, Broadway, VA 22815. The family will receive friends afterwards in the church social hall.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolly's name to the First United Methodist Church of Broadway, 13902 Timber Way, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
