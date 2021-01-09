Dolly B. Fleming, of Harrisonburg, was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 84, after an ongoing battle with dementia.
Dolly was born on June 7, 1936, to the late Edward Bricker and Constance Yancey. She remained a native of Harrisonburg, where she married James Fleming. The two were married for 51 years and had three sons: Steven, Joseph, and Douglas.
Dolly selflessly served the Harrisonburg Public Schools as the cafeteria manager for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and had a special bond with each of them. They miss her and will continue to miss her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Fleming; one sister, Mary Yvonne Spitzer, and nephew, Jess “Terry” Sager.
Dolly is survived by her son, Steven Fleming, son, Joseph Fleming and wife, Melissa, son, Douglas Fleming, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Fleming; four granddaughters, whom she adored — Jaime Fleming, Alexis Fleming, Jenna Fleming, and McKenzie Fleming, and two great-grandchildren — Titus and Rayna. She is also survived by her niece, Connie Y. Richardson.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Accordius of Waynesboro for taking such good care of her during her illness.
Memorial service and burial will be held privately.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 997 Miller Farm Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
