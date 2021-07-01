Dolores Ann Glick Cline, 91, passed away June 28, 2021. She was born and raised in Montezuma, Va., a daughter of the late Arlie and Marguerite Glick. She was the oldest of four daughters.
She was a graduate of Dayton High School. She worked for Charles Wampler Sr. and then worked for many years as a lunch lady and cafeteria manager at New Hope Elementary School, retiring when it closed in 1995.
Dolores was united in marriage to the late Charles M. Cline Sr. for 68 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Charlann Johns and husband, Steve Sr.; sons, Charles M. Cline Jr. and Samuel Cline; sisters, Carolyn Cline and Willodene Shickel and husband, Bradley; son in-law, Dennis Davis, widower of Sharon; six grandchildren, Steve Johns Jr., Annie Davis, Will Davis and wife, Jessica, Derek Cline and Melissa Cline; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Davis; a sister, Charlotte Shoemaker; and daughter in-law, Debbie Cline.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at Middle River Church of the Brethren at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wesley Smith officiating.
The family will receive visitors after the service or at their residence.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Shenandoah House, 111 N. Campus Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.