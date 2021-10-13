Dolores Ann Sowa, 87, a resident of Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Dolores was born in Hellertown, Pa. on Jan. 15, 1934, raised in Philadelphia, and was the daughter of George and Ann Slivka. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, George Slivka, and son, Richard Sowa.
Dolores enjoyed extensive travel to over 8 countries, was an avid gardener and cook, cat and horse admirer and a veracious book reader. She had such a way of making her family’s birthdays and holidays incredibly special and memorable. She lived the majority of her life in New York State, where she was dedicated to raising 5 children and if a neighbor was in need, she provided. Dolores retired at The Infant Toddler Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., then moved to enjoy the countryside in Connecticut. In 2007, Dolores settled in the Valley, where she loved spending time with her family and friends and visiting the Shenandoah National Park.
She is survived by her son, Mike Sowa and wife, Deb, of Georgia, son, Ken Sowa and wife, Lynn, of New Hampshire, and son, Kurt Sowa and wife, Donna, of Texas; her daughter, Michele Nutter, and husband, Steve, of Harrisonburg, Va.; granddaughter, Steff Sowa McKenna and husband, Seph, of Australia, granddaughter, Kasey Sowa Dargan and husband, Brian, of Rhode Island, and granddaughter, Hannah Williams Lafy and husband, Dave, of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandson, Zach Williams of Harrisonburg, Va., and her pride and joy, seven great-grandchildren, Bennet, Finn and Everett of Australia, Caroline of Rhode Island, and Stella, Charlotte and Zeta of Harrisonburg, Va.
At Dolores’ request, she will be cremated and have a private family ceremony. Friends may express their condolences on the Kyger Funeral Home website.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, RN’s, CNAs and staff at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg and Sentara Hospice Services for the care they gave Dolores. May she Rest In Peace with the Lord as memories of her live on.
