Dolores Louise Holland, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Holland was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Iverson Parsons.
She worked for Grass Roots Crisis Center and taught English as a second language. She enjoyed Bible studies, playing games, reading and spending time with her family. She was a member of Horizon Christian Fellowship in Harrisonburg and Calvary Chapel in Ellicott City, Md.
On June 22, 1968, she married Wayne Holland, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Ruth Martin and husband, Rick, of Irvin, Texas, Aaron Holland and wife, Kala Huntley, of Columbia, Md., Kristine Carter and husband, Lawrence, of Willis, Va.; siblings, Albert Iverson, Andy Iverson, Ginger Parsons and Peggy Gemignani; and grandchildren, Caleb Huntley, Ariana Huntley, Matthew Martin, Ricky Martin and Gene Carter.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed and all other services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
